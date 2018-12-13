Giants' Beckham to have further evaluation of injured quad

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is having further evaluation of his injured quad.

The Giants say that is to happen Thursday at The Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. The injury forced the NFL's highest-paid receiver to miss last weekend's game in Washington.

Coach Pat Shurmur says Beckham will not be at practice. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and his movement looked good during the team warmup. He took part in some individual drills.

Beckham is second on the team with 77 catches for a team-high 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He also has thrown two touchdown passes. He missed most of last season after breaking left ankle in early October.

