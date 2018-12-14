1h ago
Giants rule out WR Beckham vs. Titans
TSN.ca Staff
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur ruled out wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Beckham is still battling a quad issue originally sustained in late November. The 26-year-old missed last weekend's game against Washington.
In 12 games for the Giants this season, Beckham has 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.