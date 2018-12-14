Giants rule out WR Beckham vs. Titans

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur ruled out wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Beckham is still battling a quad issue originally sustained in late November. The 26-year-old missed last weekend's game against Washington.

In 12 games for the Giants this season, Beckham has 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.