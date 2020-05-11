2h ago
Global draft currently in plans if CFL season is played
While the possibility of the 2020 season is still up in the air, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie still wants to push forward with CFL 2.0 and hopes global players can be part of the season, if it is played, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
Lalji reported the status of the delayed global draft is uncertain, but currently the global draft plans are to have a combine for the players five days before the start of training camps followed by a draft.
Lalji added there is still a lot for the league and players’ association to discuss on the topic when they meet again this week.