While the possibility of the 2020 season is still up in the air, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie still wants to push forward with CFL 2.0 and hopes global players can be part of the season, if it is played, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

While the possibility of a 2020 @cfl season remains up in the air, my understanding is the Covid crisis hasn’t dampened the commissioner’s passion for #CFL 2.0 & the hope is that global players can be part of the 2020 season. The status of the delayed global draft is uncertain — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 11, 2020

Currently the plans for the global draft are to have a combine for global players 5 days before the start of training camps followed by a draft. Ideally that would still be the case, IF there is a season, of course.

Lots for #CFL & PA to discuss ahead of that topic this week. — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 11, 2020

Lalji reported the status of the delayed global draft is uncertain, but currently the global draft plans are to have a combine for the players five days before the start of training camps followed by a draft.

Lalji added there is still a lot for the league and players’ association to discuss on the topic when they meet again this week.