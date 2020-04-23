Golden Bears offensive lineman eyeing NFL opportunity Carter O’Donnell’s stock has been on the rise since a strong showing in the East-West Shrine Bowl, giving him a real chance to be the next Canadian university player drafted by an NFL team, Dave Naylor writes.

Dave Naylor TSN Football Insider Follow|Archive

There’s been a lot of speculation over the past several months about University of Alberta offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell’s chances to be the next U Sports player destined for the NFL.

But there’s no debate in the mind of his head coach, former long-time CFL offensive lineman Chris Morris.

He can’t predict whether O’Donnell will make it in the NFL, but based on his own eyes and the way his phone has been ringing from NFL teams doing their homework on his 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle, Morris is certain where O’Donnell’s professional career will begin.

“He’s getting an opportunity [in the NFL],” Morris said. “I can’t imagine he won’t get an opportunity. You can see it in how he moves and how he plays. I’ve seen so many offensive linemen play. He has everything he needs and, if he stays healthy, I can’t see him coming back here anytime soon.”

A native of Red Deer, Alta., O’Donnell arrived at the U of A four years ago with his athletic gifts already in abundance. He was a successful baseball pitcher and championship wrestler in high school, and was easily able to translate his athleticism to the football field against older players as the rare 17-year-old who started as a freshman.

His technique may have been raw at the time, but Morris spotted his potential right away.

“When he came in for his first training camp, I remember telling the OL coach, ‘He’s special,’” said Morris. “It just flashes when someone is that athletic. At [NCAA] Division I there’s lots of kids who flash like that, but up here he’s different athletically.

“There are very few first-year players who play at all, and on the offensive line, not many.”

Morris said O’Donnell’s athleticism is even beyond that of players he lined up beside during his 14-year CFL career.

“When you play there, you see lots of guys who are supposed to be really good,” Morris said. “None of those guys could move like him. He’s a smooth, smooth mover. He’s going to get a shot and I think he’ll be down there for a few years at least.

“He’s a tough kid, who plays the right way. They will like the way he plays the game.”

Heading into his fourth season with the Golden Bears, the CFL listed O’Donnell its 11th best draft prospect in its September rankings. This week’s final rankings had the 21-year-old sitting in third, behind only Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool and Oklahoma offensive tackle Neville Gallimore, both of whom are expected to go in the early rounds of the NFL Draft.

O’Donnell’s NFL stock rose in January at the East-West Shrine Bowl, a U.S. college all-star game where he excelled during the week of practice and was noticeable in the game, where ​he stayed on the field more than most.

“I hold myself to a high standard, but I guess I expected to get beat more than I did,” O’Donnell said. “So, I surprised myself and some other people too.”

O’Donnell had his late-March pro day cancelled at the University of Alberta because of the coronavirus pandemic , but that hasn’t cooled NFL interest. More than half the league’s teams have reached out to him, most notably the Colts, Ravens, Falcons, Patriots and Bills.

“[NFL teams] want to know what the level of play is, what kind of protections I run and run schemes,” said O’Donnell. “They’re looking to see what I know.”

Getting taken in the sixth or seventh round isn’t out of the question. If he’s not drafted, a priority free agent signing is a virtual certainty and something that will undoubtedly give CFL teams pause when it comes to their draft on April 30.

The last Canadian university offensive lineman drafted by an NFL team was McGill’s Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who started at right guard for the Kansas City Chiefs in February’s Super Bowl.

“I think it shows it can be done, especially considering he was trying to become a doctor at the same time,” said O’Donnell. “I won’t be doing that, so it should be a little easier with me.”