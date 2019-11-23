There is a good chance the Toronto Argonauts will retain head coach Corey Chamblin for the 2020 season, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported.

Naylor added there will be significant changes to Chamblin's coaching staff as part of the plan, if he's retained.

In Chamblin's first season as Argonauts' head coach, he led the team to a 4-14 record.

Chamblin was hired by Jim Popp, who was relieved of his duties as general manager midway through the season. Mike 'Pinball' Clemons took over as Argos' GM.

Prior to his time as head coach of the Argos, Chamblin was the team's defensive coordinator in 2017 when they won the Grey Cup. Chamblin also has head coaching experience with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he led the team to a Grey Cup win in 2013.

Clemons said after the season he and vice-president of player personnel John Murphy would assess all facets of the team in the off-season.