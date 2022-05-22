Dwyer let go by Sea Dogs

The Saint John Sea Dogs have let head coach Gordie Dwyer go, according to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger.

Surprising news from the @SJSeaDogs. Sources say head coach Gordie Dwyer has been let go. Saint John is hosting the Memorial Cup next month. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 22, 2022

Dwyer, a former NHL forward turned coach, joined the Sea Dogs' bench at the beginning of the 2021-22 season after spending five seasons coaching in Europe's Swiss-A league and the KHL.

The 44-year-old, Dalhousie, NB., native led the Sea Dogs to a 47-17-4 record for 98 points and a third-place regular season finish in the Eastern Conference.

The Sea Dogs fell to the Rimouski Océanic three games to two in the first round of the QMJHL playoffs.

Saint John is hosting next month's Memorial Cup.