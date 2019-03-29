Santee, California— Following 73 gruelling holes, William Gordon is the medalist from the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada’s third Q-School event of the season, firing 9-under over four days at Carlton Oaks Golf Club.

Making a long putt on 18 to match Nathan Jeansonne, the duo went back to hole No. 18 where Gordon sealed his victory with a 3-foot par make.

“This is a really cool opportunity and it unlocks a lot of doors,” said Gordon. “To be able to have a full schedule guaranteed is a big boost of confidence and I’m excited for it.”

It was a battle for most of the day for the Vanderbilt senior. After making the turn one-over par, Gordon made a double-bogey on 10 to fall behind playing-competitor Jeansonne.

“I was 4-over through 12, so I wasn’t really thinking playoff at that point, I was just in survival mode,” said Gordon, who is now exempt for the entire 12-event Mackenzie Tour season. “I started to hit it a little bit better after that and made a couple putts at the end, Nathan (Jeansonne) played great this week too.”

With Vanderbilt, Gordon has two individual-tournament victories this season and a 69.52 scoring average, which would be the second-lowest in school history if the season ended today.

Gordon noted that the week gives him a lot of confidence heading into the end of the college season, specifically the way he was able to salvage a number while not having his best game for most of the day.

“A lot of my friends have been up on the Mackenzie Tour the past few years and I keep hearing good things about it,” said Gordon. “It’s the path to the PGA TOUR, so it’s a really great opportunity.”

The fourth of six Q-Schools takes place next week on the Gold Course at Wigwam Golf Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona.