Graeme McDowell told Golfweek he is out of this weekend's Travelers Championship after his long-time caddie, Ken Comboy, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is the third golfer to withdraw from a Tour tournament because of COVID-19 recently, joining Nick Watney and Cameron Champ, who both tested positive for the coronavirus themselves.

“For the protection of the field and for my own physical and mental well-being, I’m going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane,” McDowell told Golfweek Tuesday night. “I’m going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family.”

McDowell himself tested negative on Monday and is experiencing no symptoms. Comboy's positive test was returned on Tuesday.

McDowell has also informed the PGA Tour who he was in close contact with before missing the cut at last weekend's tournament at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, S.C.

With McDowell out, this means Canadian David Hearn is now in the field for the Travelers according to TSN's Bob Weeks.

With the McDowell WD, David Hearn is now in the field at the Travelers. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) June 24, 2020

This weekend's Travelers Championship is set to begin Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

McDowell said he does not expect to play again until at least the Workday Charity Open in Ohio scheduled for two weeks from now.

TSN.ca’s editorial policy on COVID-19 cases is to not identify athletes by name unless the league, team, player or player’s agent decides to make the information public.