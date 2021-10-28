1h ago
Report: Packers WR Adams officially out vs. Cardinals
The Green Bay Packers will officially be without their No. 1 wide receiver for Thursday's clash with the Arizona Cardinals. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Davante Adams will not clear COVID-19 protocols in time for the game.
TSN.ca Staff
Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, with fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard joining him one day later. Lazard was ruled out of Thursday's game at that time.
Adams, 28, has 52 receptions this season for 744 yards and three touchdowns.