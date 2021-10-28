Why Stephen A. doesn't have much faith in Green Bay without Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers will officially be without their No. 1 wide receiver for Thursday's clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, ﻿Davante Adams﻿ will not clear COVID-19 protocols in time for the game.

#Packers star WR Davante Adams will not clear COVID-19 protocols by tonight and is out vs the #AZCardinals, sources say. He did not travel, so this was likely. Now for sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2021

Adams was placed﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, with fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard joining him one day later. Lazard was ruled out of Thursday's game at that time.

Adams, 28, has 52 receptions this season for 744 yards and three touchdowns.