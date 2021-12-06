49m ago
Packers place QB Love on COVID list
The Green Bay Packers have placed quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Love, 23, has started one game this season, completing 19-of-34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Love was drafted in the first round (26th overall) by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft.