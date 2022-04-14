The Green Bay Packers added to their receiving corps on Thursday with the signing of Sammy Watkins.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports it's a one-year deal for the 28-year-old Clemson product worth up to $4 million.

A native of Ft. Myers, FL, Watkins spent 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens. In 13 games last season, Watkins hauled in 394 yards on 27 receptions and a touchdown.

Originally taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Watkins heads into his ninth NFL season, having previously spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2020.

His best season offensively came with the Bills in 2015 when he recorded 1,047 yards on 60 receptions and nine TDs.

For his career, Watkins has 348 receptions for 5,059 yards and 34 TDs.

He joins a new-look Packers receiving corps following the departures of Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who joined the Chiefs in free agency.