MMQB: Did the Colts come up with the blueprint to beat the Chiefs?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said Thursday he's unsure when he'll return after suffering a turf toe injury in Week 4.

“We’re just really trying to pace it at this point,” Adams said. “I can’t really tell you when I’m going to play. I know it doesn’t feel how I want it to feel at the moment, but we definitely have time.”

Adams, who was having a career-night against the Philadelphia Eagles before suffering the injury two weeks ago, said Thursday he will not require surgery.

“It’s not really something you can just say ‘I’m going to tough through this,’” he said. “It has to be healed, especially when you have ligament damage. We have to be smart about it. We’ve made some strides in treating it, but we have to make a few more.

“The fact of the matter is I’m not playing through anything when it comes to this. It’s not the toughness thing. I’m not interested in winning any medal of honor awards or anything like that. I’m going to get back when it’s healed and when it’s ready to go. I’ll listen to my body and listen to our doctors.”

Adams had 10 receptions for 180 yards against the Eagles and has 25 receptions for 378 yards in four games for the Packers this season.

The 26-year-old is the Packers leading receiver this season, sitting with 137 more yards than Marquez Valdes-Scantling entering Monday's game against the Detroit Lions.