Altidore working hard to prove his fitness: 'I'm ready if needed' against D.C. United

Toronto FC manager Greg Vanney admitted Wednesday that star striker Jozy Altidore will not be 100 per cent for Saturday's playoff game against DC United.

It remains unclear whether Altidore, who limped off the field in the 70th minute of TFC’s season-ending 1-0 win over Columbus Crew last week, will suit up in the contest. Vanney, who added Altidore is day-to-day, said he's hopeful Altidore will be available.

Just spoke to Greg Vanney for an update on Jozy Altidore. Confirms he is taking good steps, continues to be considered day to day. Hoping he will be available for something but says he is not going to be 100% by Saturday. #TFCLive — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) October 16, 2019

The 29-year-old was forced to miss Tuesday's United States men's national team loss against Canada due to the injury.

In 23 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this season, his fifth with the club, Altidore scored 11 goals.

The MLS Champions in 2017 with Altidore scoring the match-winning goal, TFC returns to the postseason after a one-year absence.

The winner of the DC United/TFC match will meet New York City FC, the top team in the East, on October 23rd at Yankee Stadium.