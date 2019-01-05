LAVAL, Que. — Alexandre Grenier's goal at the 6:50 mark of the third period was the winner as the Laval Rocket topped the Rochester Americans 2-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Daniel Audette's second-period goal tied the game 1-1 for Laval (15-16-6), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Connor LaCouvee made 28 saves for the win.

Zach Redmond opened scoring for Rochester (22-12-2) in the first period and Adam Wilcox stopped 13-of-15 shots in net.

The Rocket went 0 for 2 on the power play and the Americans were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.