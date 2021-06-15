Naylor shares how the CFL was able to make a deal to ensure this season happens

A rematch of the 107th Grey Cup will kick off the 2021 Canadian Football League schedule.

The defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 5 to start Week 1 of the 14-game schedule.

The CFL announced Monday the board of governors voted in favour of the shortened season which will be capped off by the 108th Grey Cup to be played in Hamilton on Dec. 12.

Other Week 1 matchups include the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the BC Lions on Aug. 6, and a doubleheader on Aug. 7 featuring the Toronto Argonauts at Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks. The Montreal Alouettes have a Week 1 bye and will kick their season off Week 2 against the Elks.

There will only be one game hosted by an East Division team in the first three weeks of the season - Blue Bombers at Argonauts on Aug. 21 - before three of the four games in Week 4 are hosted by East Division teams.

