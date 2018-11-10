Grundstrom scores twice as Marlies defeat Senators

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals as the Toronto Marlies piled on the Belleville Senators in an 8-2 victory in American Hockey League action on Saturday.

Jordan Subban, Adam Cracknell, Chris Mueller, Mason Marchment, Josh Jooris and Sam Gagner also scored for the Marlies (5-5-2).

Colin Greening, Calle Rosen and Andreas Borgman each had a pair of assists for Toronto.

Drake Batherson and Andreas Englund got on the score sheet for the Senators (6-5-0).

Eamon McAdam made 23 saves for the victory, while Filip Gustavsson stopped 33-of-41 shots.

The Marlies capitalized on 2-of-6 chances with the power play. The Senators went 1 of 3 with the man advantage.