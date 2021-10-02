Mooseheads kick off QMJHL seas on with win over Screaming Eagles

SYDNEY, N.S. — Landon Miron scored the eventual game-winner for the Halifax Mooseheads in a season-opening 3-2 win over the host Cape Breton Screaming Eagles on Friday.

Miron scored a power-play goal at 8:06 of the third period. Jordan Dumais and Markus Vidicek also scored for Halifax with Brady James stopping 22 of 24 shots for the win in front of an announced 2,113 at Centre 200.

Connor Trenholm and Sean Larochelle replied for the Eagles. Nicolas Ruccia turned away 25 of 28 shots in the loss.

ISLANDERS 4 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN — Xavier Simoneau's goal and two assists paced the Charlottetown Islanders to a 4-2 victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs, who are the 2022 Memorial Cup hosts.

Brett Budgell and Noah Laaouan each contributed a goal and an assist to Charlottetown's victory with William Trudeau also adding a goal.

Brady Burns and Josh Lawrence scored for Saint John.

PHOENIX 2 HUSKIES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Samuel Regis, Jakub Hujer and Alex Arseneault scored power-play goals for the Huskies in a 3-2 win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Maxime Blanchard and Ethan Gauthier countered for the Phoenix.

OCEANIC 3 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC —Frederic Brunet scored the game-winner for the Rimouski Oceanic in a 3-2 win over the Quebec Remparts.

After Cam Thomsen pulled the visitors even at 9:19 of the third period, Brunet put the Oceanic ahead at 11:08.

Rimouski's Jacob Mathieu scored in the opening period.

Theo Rochette and Zachary Gravel pulled the Oceanic even with goals in the second period.

VOLTIGEURS 2 FOREURS 5

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Foreurs captain Justin Robidas scored twice in a 5-2 win over the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Val-d'Or also got goals from William Provost, Alexandre Doucet and Zachael Turgeon. Luke Woodworth and Tyler Peddle replied for Drummondville.

DRAKKAR 2 SAGUENEENS 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Down two goals, the Chicoutimi Sagueneens rattled off three unanswered goals in the third in a 3-2 win over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Loris Rafanomezantsoa, with the game-winner, Jacob Newcombe and Matek Kaslik scored for the Sagueneens in the third. J

acob Fortier and Xavier Fortin were Baie-Comeau's goalscorers.

OLYMPIQUES 1 ARMADA 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Blainville-Boisbriand Armada goaltender Charles-Edward Gravel stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 doubling of the Gatineau Olympiques.

Oleksiy Myklukha and Anri Ravinskis were the Armada's goalscorers. Kieran Craig had Gatineau's lone goal.

TIGRES 3 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Tigres forward Olivier Coulombe scored the only goal of the shootout in Victoriaville's 3-2 win over the the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Victoriaville goaltender Nikolas Hurtubise stopped 26 of 28 shots in regulation and overtime and didn't give up a goal in extra shots.

Shawinigan counterpart Antoine Coulombe turned away 32 of 34 before stopping four of five in the shootout.

Brooklyn Kalmikov and Justin Gendron scored in regulation for Victoriaville.

Shawinigan's goalscorers were Olivier Nadeau and Owen Saye.

WILDCATS 2 TITAN 4

BATHURST, N.B. — Bennett MacArthur's two goals sparked an Acadie-Bathurst Titan comeback in their 4-2 doubling of the Moncton Wildcats.

The Titan strung together four unanswered goals after trailing by two early. MacArthur scored twice, followed by goals from Joseph Henneberry and Noah Ryan. Mathis Cloutier and Yoan Loshing scored for the Wildcats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020.