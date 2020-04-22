The Muffet McGraw era at Notre Dame is over.

The longtime women's basketball coach announced on Wednesday that she was stepping down after 33 seasons and two national titles.

“It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach,” McGraw said in a statement. “I want to thank Monk Malloy and Father Jenkins for giving me the opportunity to coach the game I love at a university I love. I have learned much about leadership from the many athletic directors with whom I have served, and in particular, I want to thank Jack Swarbrick for his unwavering support."

A native of Pottsville, PA, McGraw arrived in South Bend in 1987 after seasons at Lehigh.

In her 33 years with the Irish, McGraw compiled a 848-251 record, reaching the NCAA tournament on 26 occasions, reaching six finals and winning championships in 2001 and 2018.

Her 936 wins (at Lehigh and Notre Dame) are seventh all-time among NCAA coaches.

“I am grateful to have worked with the best assistant coaches in the business, and I have been blessed to coach so many phenomenal women," McGraw said. “To the best fans in the country, it was my honor and privilege to play for you.”

McGraw was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Memphis Grizzlies assistant Niele Ivey is replacing McGraw at Notre Dame.