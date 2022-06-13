Bulldogs look to book Memorial Cup ticket vs. Spitfires

The road to the 2022 Memorial Tournament continues on Monday as the Hamilton Bulldogs look to finish off the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League final.

The game can be seen LIVE on TSN4, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

In Game 5, Anaheim Ducks prospect Mason McTavish scored two consecutive goals, including the game-winner, to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 victory in a nail-biter.

Seattle Kraken prospect Ryan Winterton also scored for the Bulldogs while forwards Avery Hayes and Logan Morrison added two assists each.

Dallas Stars prospect Wyatt Johnston and forward Ryan Abraham scored the goals for the Spitfires.

Bulldogs goaltender Marco Costantini stopped 24 of 26 shots for the victory while Spitfires netminder Mathias Onuska allowed three goals on 24 shots in the loss.

If necessary, Game 7 will be in Hamilton on Wednesday and can be seen live on TSN1/4 at 7 p.m ET/4 p.m. PT.