There will be a home team in the 108th Grey Cup.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Toronto Argonauts 27-19 in the Eastern Final Sunday at BMO Field, setting up a Grey Cup appearance next Sunday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Ticats trailed 12-0 at the half but a 92-yard punt return touchdown from Papi White got them on the board and their offence kept on coming from there, scoring all 27 of their points in the second half.

After a Jeremiah Masoli fumble in the second quarter prompted head coach Orlondo Steinauer to make a change under centre, Dane Evans kicked Hamilton's offence into gear by going 16-of-16 for 249 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Masoli was 4-of-6 for 22 yards at the time of his departure.

On the other side, Boris Bede kicked five field goals for the Argos while McLeod Bethel-Thompson went 24-of-38 for 283 yards and zero touchdowns.

Hamilton will take on the winner of the Western Final happening Sunday afternoon between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field.

