The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed global punter Blake Hayes, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hayes, 23, was selected by the Ticats in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Football League Global Draft.

The six-foot-six, 225-pound, Melbourne, Australia, native played collegiately at Illinois. During his time as a Fighting Illini, Hayes appeared in 57 games over his five seasons (2017-21).

Hayes leaves Champaign, IL., as the University's record holder in single-season punts inside the 20, single-season punts inside the 20 percentage, single-season punts 50+ yards, career punting average, career punt yards, career punts inside the 20, and career 50+ yard punts.

In 2019, Hayes was named Big Ten Punter of the Year and named to the All-Big Ten first team.