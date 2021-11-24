Scianitti: Ticats focused on their process, not the outside noise

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats activated wide receiver Bralon Addison for the six-game injured list on Wednesday, ahead of Sunday's East Division semifinal.

Addison was limited to just three games this season due to injury, posting 18 receptions for 231 yards. He also had five carries for 13 rushing yards.

The 28-year-old last played against the Ottawa Redblacks on Oct. 23.

Addison was a CFL all-star in 2019 when he registered 95 catches for 1,236 yards and seven TDs.

Now in his third season with Hamilton, Addison has registered 121 catches for 1,580 yards and eight touchdowns.