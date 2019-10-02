Two Hamilton Tiger-Cats led the list of Top Performers for September, announced by the CFL Wednesday, in receiver Bralon Addison and quarterback Dane Evans. Saskatchewan Roughriders pass rusher Charleston Hughes was the third Top Performer for the month.

In four September games with the Ticats, Addison finished with 27 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns and added another 92 yards on the ground.

In those same four games, Evans threw for 300+ yards each time and totalled 1,497 for the month. The Ticats finished with a 3-1 record in September.

Hughes played in three of the Roughriders' four games in September and finished with 11 defensive tackles and five sacks.