Tiger-Cats can clinch playoff berth with tie or win vs. Lions

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats can do themselves and the Montreal Alouettes a huge favour Saturday afternoon.

Hamilton (6-5) can clinch an East Division playoff spot with a tie or win at home against B.C. (4-7). A Lions loss would also assure Montreal of a post-season berth.

That scenario would help Montreal (6-5), which visits Winnipeg (10-1) on Saturday night. The Alouettes would also clinch a playoff spot with a win, though the Bombers, who have already cemented top spot in the West Division, are a stellar 6-0 at home this year.

A Hamilton victory would also eliminate the possibility of a team crossing over from the West to take the final playoff spot in the East.

Winnipeg, Toronto (7-4) and Saskatchewan (7-4) have all clinched playoff berths. Neither the Argonauts nor Roughriders can cement home playoff games with victories.

The only team to have been eliminated from post-season contention is the Ottawa Redblacks (2-10), which hosts Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Edmonton (2-8) is last in the West Division and must beat Saskatchewan on Friday night to keep its playoff hopes alive. However, the Elks are 0-6 this year at Commonwealth Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2021.