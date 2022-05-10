HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed American defensive back Ciante Evans on Tuesday.

Evans, 29, started 13 regular-season games in 2021, registering 43 tackles (one for loss) and an interception. The five-foot-11, 195-pound Evans also started two playoff games, recording 11 tackles.

Evans has appeared in 74 career regular-season games with the Calgary Stampeders (2015-18), Montreal Alouettes (2019) and Hamilton. A 2017 league all-star, Evans has yet to miss the CFL playoffs and won a Grey Cup in 2018.

Alouettes sign former NFL running back Tavien Feaster

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed American running back Tavien Feaster on Tuesday.

The six-foot, 221-pound Feaster helped Clemson capture NCAA titles in 2016 and '18. He ran for 1,330 yards on 222 carries with 15 TDs in 38 games over three seasons.

He transferred to South Carolina for his final college season, running for 672 yards on 124 carries with five TDs while adding 17 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Feaster spent time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Detroit Lions before appearing in three games last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ottawa Redblacks sign entire '22 CFL draft class

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Redblacks announced Tuesday they've signed their entire '22 CFL draft class.

The Redblacks began last week's draft by selecting offensive lineman Zack Pelehos of the Ottawa Gee-Gees with its first selection, second overall. The team's other picks included Laval offensive lineman Cyrille Hogan-Saindon (second round), Carleton receiver Keaton Bruggeling (third round), Western defensive back Daniel Valente (fourth round), Calgary linebacker Subomi Oyesoro (sixth round), St. Francis defensive back/tight end Connor Ross (seventh round) and Laval running back Luca Perrier (eighth round).

The Redblacks also signed Laval defensive back Edris Jean-Alphonse and Albany State kicker Gabriel Ballinas. Those players were selected by Ottawa in the second and third rounds, respectively, of the CFL's '22 global draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2022.