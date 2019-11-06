The Hamilton Tiger-Cats were well represented with a league-high 13 selections as the CFL unveiled their list of East and West Division All-Stars Wednesday afternoon.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders led in West Division nominations with eight, including quarterback Cody Fajardo.

Six Canadian players made the list for the East, while eight were selected out West. Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris, who was not voted a team award winner last week, was named an All-Star on Wednesday.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada from East and West Division markets, the National Chapter and the East and West Division head coaches. The CFL’s league-wide All-Stars will be announced in early December.

Here is the full list:

West Division:

Offence:

QB – Cody Fajardo (SSK)

RB – Andrew Harris (WPG)

REC – Bryan Burnham (BC)

REC – Reggie Begelton (CGY)

REC – Shaq Evans (SSK)

REC – Greg Ellingson (EDM)

REC – Eric Rogers (CGY)

OT – Stanley Bryant (WPG)

OT – Derek Dennis (CGY)

OG – Shane Bergman (CGY)

OG – Matt O’Donnell (EDM)

CEN – Dan Clark (SSK)

Defence:

DT – Almondo Sewell (EDM)

DT – Mike Moore (EDM)

DE – Willie Jefferson (WPG)

DE – Charleston Hughes (SSK)

LB – Solomon Elimimian (SSK)

LB – Larry Dean (EDM)

CLB – Derrick Moncrief (SSK)

CB – Tre Roberson (CGY)

CB – Winston Rose (WPG)

HB – Marcus Sayles (WPG)

HB – DaShaun Amos (CGY)

S – Mike Edem (SSK)

Special Teams:

K – Sergio Castillo (BC)

P – Jon Ryan (SSK)

ST – Mike Miller (WPG)

East Divison:

Offence:

QB – Vernon Adams Jr. (MTL)

RB – William Stanback (MTL)

REC – Brandon Banks (HAM)

REC – Bralon Addison (HAM)

REC – Derel Walker (TOR)

REC – Eugene Lewis (MTL)

REC – S.J. Green (TOR)

OT – Chris Van Zeyl (HAM)

OT – Ryker Mathews (HAM)

OG – Brandon Revenberg (HAM)

OG – Nolan MacMillan (OTT)

CEN – Kristian Matte (MTL)

Defence:

DT – Dylan Wynn (HAM)

DT – Cleyon Laing (TOR)

DE – Ja’Gared Davis (HAM)

DE – John Bowman (MTL)

LB – Simoni Lawrence (HAM)

LB – Henoc Muamba (MTL)

CLB – Patrick Levels (MTL)

CB – Tommie Campbell (MTL)

CB – Delvin Breaux (HAM)

HB – Greg Reid (MTL)

HB – Richard Leonard (HAM)

S – Tunde Adeleke (HAM)

Special Teams:

K – Lirim Hajrullahu (HAM)

P – Richie Leone (OTT)

ST – Frankie Williams (HAM)