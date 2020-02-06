HAMILTON — Orlondo Steinauer will have plenty of familair faces on the sidelines with him this season.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach unveiled his 2020 coaching staff Thursday and it includes nine returnees from last year's squad. Steinauer added Mike Gibson as offensive line coach, who'll replace Dennis McKnight.

Gibson had served previously as an assistant head coach and offensive co-ordinator with Hamilton (2009-2010). Gibson spent the previous four seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos, working as an assistant head coach/offensive line coach last year.

Four of Steinauer's assistants will have new roles in 2020. They include: Tommy Condell (offensive co-ordinator/quarterback coach); Jim Barker (offensive/special teams assistant/personnel consultant); Craig Butler (defensive backs coach/special assistant) and Jarryd Baines (receivers coach).

Rounding out Steinuaer's staff are Mark Washington (defensive co-ordinator), Jeff Reinebold (special teams co-ordinator), Robin Ross (linebckers), Randy Melvin (defensive line) and D.J. Harper (running backs).

Roughriders sign veteran Gainey to extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed defensive back Ed Gainey to a one-year contract extension Thursday.

Gainey was scheduled to become a free agent Wednesday.

The five-foot-11, 193-pound Gainey enters his fifth season with Saskatchewan and ninth in the CFL. He had 56 tackles and two interceptions in 2019.

A two-time CFL all-star, Gainey has appeared in 114 career CFL regular-season games. He has accumulated 272 tackles, 34 special-teams tackles, one sack, 20 interceptions and four forced fumbles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.