Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans will be out four to six weeks, according to head coach Orlondo Steinauer.

The 27-year-old left Friday night's loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.

Orlondo Steinauer says Dane Evans had a MRI and his lower body injury will keep him out 4-6 weeks. David Watford and Jeremiah Masoli will suit up vs Calgary; starting QB named later this week. Decision on Brandon Banks health will also come late this week @TSN_Edge @CFLonTSN #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) September 13, 2021

In five games played this season, Evans has thrown for 644 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Quarterbacks David Watford and Jeremiah Masoli will suit up against Calgary on Friday. The starting quarterback will be announced later this week.