28m ago
Tiger-Cats QB Evans out 4-6 weeks
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans will be out four to six weeks, according to head coach Orlondo Steinauer.
TSN.ca Staff
CFL: Tiger-Cats 16, Argonauts 17
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans will be out four to six weeks, according to head coach Orlondo Steinauer.
The 27-year-old left Friday night's loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.
In five games played this season, Evans has thrown for 644 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.
Quarterbacks David Watford and Jeremiah Masoli will suit up against Calgary on Friday. The starting quarterback will be announced later this week.