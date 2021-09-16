With Evans out, Watford takes majority of snaps at practice

David Watford has been listed as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats starting quarterback for Friday's game against the Calgary Stampeders.

The move comes after Watford took the majority of snaps in practice this week with Jeremiah Masoli limited due to a rib injury. Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer told said Thursday the decision would be based on how Masoli was feeling.

David Watford gets the go for his first start of the season tomorrow night. #Ticats | #CFL | @AM900CHML pic.twitter.com/D2DIhx1Ymc — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) September 16, 2021

Watford has completed six passes this season for 78 yards.

Masoli opened the season as the team's starting quarterback, but was replaced by Dane Evans. Evans was ruled out for four-to-six weeks with an Oblique injury on Monday.

Masoli, 33, has completed 41 of 66 passes this season for 371 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

The Tiger-Cats will be looking to get back to .500 with a win Friday against the Stampeders (2-4).