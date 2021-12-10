The Hamilton Tiger-Cats may be without defensive tackle Ted Laurent when they take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup on Sunday.

Laurent, 33, had appendicitis and underwent an emergency procedure on Friday, according to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

The Montreal native had 14 defensive tackles in 13 regular-season games as well as four defensive tackles in the Tiger-Cats' two playoff games.

Laurent was a CFL all-star in 2014 and 2015, as well as a five-time divisional all-star.

The 10-year-veteran participated in full during Wednesday’s practice but was absent on Thursday and Friday.