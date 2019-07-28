Sidelined for the season, Masoli focused on supporting Ticats' new starter Evans

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are bringing in former Saskatchewan Roughriders backup quarterback David Watford following the season-ending injury to Jeremiah Masoli, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The 26-year-old appeared in four games with the Riders last season, throwing for 168 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, there is no timetable yet for when Masoli will undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Scianitti adds that Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer would not indulge any possibility the incoming QB could be a veteran like the recently retired Kevin Glenn. Despite the ailment, Masoli is expected to be active helping in the team's offence for the rest of the season.

Masoli suffered the injury during Hamilton's 23-15 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night.

Hamilton is atop the CFL standings with a 5-1 record and will head to Regina this week to play the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

Dane Evans came in for Hamilton in place of Masoli under centre on Friday night.