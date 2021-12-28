Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive co-ordinator Tommy Condell and defensive co-ordinator Mark Washington have signed contract extensions with the team, the CFL club said Monday.

“It’s hard to adequately capture the qualities these men embody in a couple of sentences. With that said, being able to retain them is energizing to me and the organization,” head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a release.

“They are outstanding people who work exceptionally hard and are experts in their field. They will be instrumental pieces to what we are able to accomplish as a football team. I want to thank them and their families for committing to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.”

Condell, 49, also serves as quarterbacks coach for the team. Hamilton's offence led the league in offensive points per game (28.2), net offence (7,125 yards) and several other categories in 2019.

Washington, 47, led a defensive unit that allowed a league-low and franchise record 344 points against.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2020.