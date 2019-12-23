The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday the team has signed offensive coordinator Tommy Condell and defensive coordinator Mark Washington.

With the team announcing earlier this off-season special teams coordinator Jeff Reinebold will return next season, all three coordinators from the East Division champions will return to head coach Orlondo Steinauer's staff.

“As I have stated before, continuity with great people is vitally important,” Steinauer said in a team statement. “In addition, Tommy, Jeff, and Mark are extremely skilled and hard-working leaders that embody our organizational culture. Their contributions were significant to our achievements in 2019 and will be equally important in 2020. We are extremely excited they are going to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.”

Condell guided a Ticats offence that finished first in the CFL in points, 28.2 per game, and offence, 395.8 per game.

Washington led a Ticats defence that finished first in the league surrendering a franchise record 344 points and 33 touchdowns last season.