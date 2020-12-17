The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have extended running back Don Jackson, reports TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

Jackson spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, playing in 20 games over those two years. He has a total of 1,170 rushing yards and five touchdowns over those two seasons.

Jackson originally signed with the Ticats back in February but did not play for them as the 2020 CFL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Nevada product also spent time with the Green Bay Packers.