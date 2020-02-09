Ja'Gared Davis might be sticking around in Hamilton.

Hearing that Ja’Gared Davis and the #TiCats are very close to an extension. Not done yet, but I would be surprised at this stage to see him hit free agency. #CFLFA @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/A66To983q4 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 9, 2020

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, Davis and the Tiger-Cats are "very close" on a contract extension.

"Not done yet, but I would be surprised at this stage to see him hit free agency," Lalji tweeted Sunday evening.

If no deal is reached, Davis can become a free agent Tuesday Feb. 11 at noon ET.

The 29-year-old Davis spent last season with the Ticats, recording 54 tackles and 13 sacks in 17 regular season games played. Prior to his time in Hamilton, Davis spent three seasons in Calgary with the Stampeders. He has 36 sacks in 62 CFL regular season games over four seasons.

Davis played college ball at Southern Methodist and is a native of Crockett, Tex.