HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon on Friday.

Gibbon, 25, appeared in 14 regular-season games with Hamilton, starting two, in 2021. The six-foot-five, 300-pound native of Waterloo, Ont., has suited up for 31 career regular-season CFL games, starting three.

Hamilton selected Gibbon in the first round, second overall, in the 2019 CFL draft out of the University of Waterloo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.