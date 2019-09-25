Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence has been fined by the Canadian Football League for his hit to the head and neck of Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Logan Kilgore.

The league announced the fine as being the maximum amount, however per league policy the actual amount was undisclosed.

It is the second time Lawrence has been disciplined by the league this season. He was suspended two games for hitting Zach Collaros (then with the Saskatchewan Roughriders) in the head while the quarterback was sliding to end a run.

Lawrence appealed the suspension but it was later upheld.