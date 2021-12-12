Just one quarter separates the Tiger-Cats from a Grey Cup victory at home in Hamilton.

Orlondo Steinauer's team leads the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 19-10 through three quarters in an entertaining 108th Grey Cup from Tim Hortons Field.

Hamilton led 10-7 coming out of halftime and quickly lost the lead after a Winnipeg field goal by Sergio Castillo. But an interception by Kam Kelly set up a touchdown pass from Jeremiah Masoli to Brandon Banks to put the home side on top. Kelly would pick off Zach Collaros once again later in the frame while Hamilton would add a safety to make it a nine-point advantage.

Masoli came in for an injured Dave Evans midway through the second quarter, who suffered an injury on an awkward tackle by Winnipeg's Jackson Jeffcoat at the end of a scramble. Evans was officially ruled out for the night in the third quarter.

The Bombers are looking to repeat as Grey Cup champs after defeating the Tiger-Cats in 2019, while Hamilton is trying to win their first Grey Cup since 1999.