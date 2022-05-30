The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have placed Canadian wide receiver Lemar Durant on the six-game injured list.

The Ticats signed the 29-year-old native of Vancouver this off-season after recording 24 receptions for 263 yards over eight games with the BC Lions last season.

Durant has played 74 career games in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders and Lions, recording 183 receptions for 2,353 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Tiger-Cats also placed Canadian offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey and Canadian wide receiver Tyler Ternowski on the injured list.