The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed veteran defensive tackle Micah Johnson to a one-year contract, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The 33-year-old has spent the past two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, recording 19 tackles and two sacks over 12 games in 2021.

The three-time CFL all-star has 203 tackles and 47 sacks over his eight-season career split between the Calgary Stampeders and the Roughriders,