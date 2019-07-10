Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Sean Thomas Erlington has undergone knee surgery and will miss more than six weeks, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Thomas Erlington was injured in the first quarter of Thursday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes after absorbing a low hit while trying to catch a pass.

Lalji adds that Thomas Erlington did not have surgery on his ACL and he is hopeful to return at some point this season. He was placed on the six-game injured list on Monday.

The Montreal native has appeared in all four games this season for the Tiger-Cats and amassed 224 yards on 33 carries. He has also made 11 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown.