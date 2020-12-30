The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday the team has re-signed Canadian defensive back Mike Daly.

Daly played 18 games for the Tiger-Cats last season, his sixth with the club, including three starts at safety. The 29-year-old record 16 tackles and an interception on defence and 18 tackles on special teams.

In 87 career regular season games with the Ticats, Daly has made 29 starts and registered 93 tackles, eight interceptions, and one sack on defence. He has added another 49 tackles on special teams.