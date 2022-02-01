Curtis Newton is staying in Steeltown.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed the national linebacker on Tuesday, extending his second stint with the team.

A native of London, Ont., the 27-year-old Newton appeared in all 14 games for the team in 2021, recording nine special teams tackles.

The 40th overall pick of the 2016 CFL Draft out of Guelph, Newton heads into his sixth CFL season.

For his career, Newton has appeared in 74 games with the Ticats and Toronto Argonauts,