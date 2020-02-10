Countdown to CFL free agency: 2020 a year like no other

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday the team has signed East Division All-Star defensive end Ja'Gared Davis, one day before he was scheduled to hit free agency.

Davis finished with a career-high 13 sacks last season, his first in Hamilton. He also recorded 54 tackles and three forced fumbles in 17 games.

Prior to his time with the Ticats, Davis played three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. In 62 career regular season games in the CFL, the 29-year-old Davis has recorded 177 tackles and 36 sacks.