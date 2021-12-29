The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed four national players Tuesday, including defensive backs Mike Daly and Courtney Stephen, running back Jackson Bennett, and linebacker Curtis Newton.

Daly has spent his entire six-year CFL career with the Tiger-Cats, and finished 2016 with 16 tackles and an interception in 18 games.

Stephen also spent the first six seasons of his CFL career in Hamilton before spending 2019 with the Calgary Stampeders. The 31-year-old finished with five tackles in 17 games with the Stamps in 2019.

Bennett has spent two seasons with the Ticats, finishing the 2019 season with 29 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield.

Newton spent the past three seasons with the Ticats after starting his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts. He had seven special teams tackles in 2019.