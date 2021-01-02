The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receivers Jaelon Acklin, Marcus Tucker and Jalin Marshall, it was announced Saturday morning.

Acklin, 25, was named Hamilton's Most Outstanding Rookie in 2019 after registering 58 catches for 708 yards and three touchdowns. He led all eligible CFL rookie wideouts in targets (74), receptions and receiving yards and was fourth in receiving TDs.

The 28-year-old Tucker posted 38 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns, while Marshall, 25, caught eight passes for 139 yards in eight games in 2019.

The Ticats finished the 2019 season with a franchise-best record of 15-3.