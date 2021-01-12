The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed 2019 Most Outstanding Lineman Chris Van Zeyl.

Van Zeyl spent 2019 with the Tiger-Cats after having spent the first 10 seasons of his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts.

“Chris is one of those people who dominates on the field and is also extremely active in giving back to our community off the field,” Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said. “Not only is he is one of the best offensive lineman in our league, but he’s a champion who has performed consistently at a high level throughout his 13-year career. We want to thank Chris and his family for choosing to continue to be part of our Tiger-Cat family in 2021.”

The 37-year-old started 16 games at right tackle for the Ticats in 2019.