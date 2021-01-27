The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli on Wednesday.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, the one-year deal is worth $287,000 in hard money, but can rise to $365,000 if all incentives are reached. The deal includes a $125,000 signing bonus.

“It’s exciting to have Jeremiah back for the 2021 season. He is an established natural leader that has a strong work ethic, as demonstrated by the recovery from his knee injury,” head coach Orlondo Steinauer said. “We’re pleased that Jeremiah and his family have chosen to get this done in advance of free agency and come back to Hamilton for his ninth year with the team.”

#Ticats have now re-signed most major pending FAs: Jeremiah Masoli, Brandon Banks, Ja’Gared Davis, Simoni Lawrence, and Chris Van Zeyl. And have also brought back Bralon Addison. Couple that with Winnipeg re-signing its stars, the core of #CFL top two from 2019 are unchanged. https://t.co/J3GuUFZrMA — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) January 27, 2021

Masoli suffered a season-ending knee injury six games into the 2019 season, leaving Dane Evans to take over as the team's starter. Evans, who led the team to the Grey Cup, is under contract through this upcoming season.

In six games for the Ticats in 2019, the 32-year-old Masoli finished with 1,576 yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions on 125-175 passing.

The seven-year CFL veteran was an East Division All-Star in 2018 after throwing for 5,209 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions.