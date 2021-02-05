The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver DeVier Posey.

Hamilton signed the 30-year-old last February, but didn't play in any games after the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Posey caught 50 passes for 780 yards and three touchdowns during the 2019 season with the Montreal Alouettes, his fourth in the CFL.

Over 36 career games in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts, BC Lions and Als, the Ohio State product has 144 receptions for 2,080 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He was named the Grey Cup's Most Outstanding Player in 2017 with the Argos.