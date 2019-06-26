Hamilton Tiger-Cats slotback Luke Tasker will likely miss the team's Week 3 game against the Montreal Alouettes Friday, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported.

Doesn’t appear Luke Tasker will play Friday vs #AlsMTL. Tasker recovering from shoulder injury. Also, during halftime of Wk 1, paramedics entered #Ticats lockerroom after Tasker began coughing blood. Tasker is fine. Team and medical personnel gave Tasker thorough examination #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) June 26, 2019

Tasker is still recovering from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the Tiger-Cats' Week 2 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

Tasker was injured in the team's Week 1 win with Scianitti adding paramedics entered the Ticats' locker room at half time that game when Tasker began coughing blood. Tasker is fine, per Scianitti and Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said last week his absence from the game was more precautionary.

Tasker finished Week 1 with four receptions for 30 yards. Jaelon Acklin replaced Tasker in the starting lineup in Week 2 and finished with five receptions for 59 yards.