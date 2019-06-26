27m ago
Ticats' Tasker likely to miss Week 3
TSN.ca Staff
Hamilton Tiger-Cats slotback Luke Tasker will likely miss the team's Week 3 game against the Montreal Alouettes Friday, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported.
Tasker is still recovering from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the Tiger-Cats' Week 2 win over the Toronto Argonauts.
Tasker was injured in the team's Week 1 win with Scianitti adding paramedics entered the Ticats' locker room at half time that game when Tasker began coughing blood. Tasker is fine, per Scianitti and Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said last week his absence from the game was more precautionary.
Tasker finished Week 1 with four receptions for 30 yards. Jaelon Acklin replaced Tasker in the starting lineup in Week 2 and finished with five receptions for 59 yards.